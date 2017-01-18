ATA announces Telehealth 2.0 The Transformation Advantage at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, April 23-25, 2017. The largest technology innovation and networking event in the telehealth industry brings together more than 6,000 healthcare and industry professionals, including 1,000 C-Level executives. The conference agenda will focus on products and technologies that are re-inventing healthcare, regulation, and delivery and operational strategies for an industry projected to surpass $30 billion globally by 2020. To register or see the full agenda, visit http://www.ata2017.org.

Telehealth 2.0 will feature cutting-edge topics and insightful speakers, in addition to several highlights new to this year’s conference, including:



A focus on Women in Telehealth in recognition of how our industry’s female executives are helping to drive the industry’s success. A moderated panel, as well as a networking event for women, are projected to draw more female telehealth executives in attendance than in any prior conference.

A hands-on Experience Zone that showcases the latest technologies including demonstrating how virtual reality is making a difference for patients.

A leading investor session also headlines the Telehealth 2.0 conference.

Musician Carlos Santana will accept a Humanitarian Award via telecast on behalf of The Santana Telehealth Project. His work allows the children of Autlán, Mexico, who are 500 miles away from their California hospital, to receive life-saving, telehealth-based care.

ATA CEO Jonathan Linkous stated, "Telehealth 2.0 is bringing together the best and brightest to network and explore the transformation that is taking place in healthcare delivery.” He added, “Our focus is on bringing value to participants by sharing best practices, and providing a platform for discussions on scalability, ROI, outcomes, and consumer-initiated telehealth, as they affect nearly every type of healthcare organization.”

Industry leading organizations featured at Telehealth 2.0 include AARP, the American Heart Association, American Well, Avera, Cerner, Cleveland Clinic, InTouch, Advanced ICU, The Good Samaritan Society, Teladoc, Ziegler, UPMC, and Zipnosis, among others. Click here to view a full listing of sponsors.

Discounts and specials are available for members and those who register before January 25.

