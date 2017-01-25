National Technologies Associates, Inc. (NTA) was founded in 1981 to provide a full range of technical support services to government clients. NTA proudly promotes Greg Emmons to Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. Greg will manage the Business Development and Growth Strategy for NTA as well as supporting corporate M&A activities.

Greg Emmons is a retired Army Officer with over 40 year’s executive experience in the Federal Market. Prior to joining NTA, Greg served as the Vice President, URS Federal Services managing solutions and services for the Army, Air Force and Combatant Command Business Area. Greg also has served as the Operations Manager for Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, where he was responsible for business development and account management of professional services supporting USSOCOM, USCENTCOM, USSOCCENT and other Combatant Command, Army, and Air Force programs.

Mr. Emmons had a distinguished 25 year Military career with the U.S. Army Signal Corps commanding at the Company and Battalion level. Greg also served in many Joint assignments including Director of Communications J6, Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), Chief of Communications, National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC); and Director C4 Current Operations CCJ6C, United States Central Command (USCENTCOM).

Greg received his Master of Science Degree in Information Systems Management from Central Michigan University, and his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Southern Connecticut University.

National Technologies Associates (NTA) a leader in the Federal Service Market providing core capabilities focused on Program Management, Systems Engineering, Configuration Management Support, Acquisition and Sustainment Logistics Support, Technical Training, Production Engineering Support, Performance Based Logistics and Cybersecurity.

http://www.nationaltechnologiesassociates.com