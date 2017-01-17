14th Annual Best of San Antonio: Breast Cancer – Bench to Bedside Community and academic clinicians rely on this meeting each year to analyze results and have them discussed within the context of daily breast cancer practice.

For breast cancer clinicians and researchers who were unable to attend the 2016 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) or those who desire a more intimate review and analysis of its highlights, a novel half-day, complimentary meeting—the 14th Annual Best of San Antonio: Breast Cancer – Bench to Bedside—is being offered by Imedex on February 4, 2017 in Chicago. Chaired by Kathy S. Albain, MD, FACP, FASCO from the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois. Bench to Bedside addresses the educational needs of clinicians who provide clinical care to patients with breast cancer.

For the most part, results presented at SABCS are not yet published, yet many are ripe for incorporation into practice standards. Bench to Bedside encourages with this translation from research to practice. “Community and academic clinicians rely on this meeting each year to analyze results and have them discussed within the context of daily breast cancer practice. This meeting fills a major gap in learning for the participants, as evidenced by the many who return year after year," said Dr. Albain.

With an all-star faculty line-up, including the chair, Suzanne A.W. Fuqua, PhD (Houston, TX), Constantine Godellas, MD, FACS (Maywood, IL), Dawn L. Hershman, MD, MS (New York, NY), Hope S. Rugo, MD (San Francisco, CA), Debu Tripathy, MD (Houston, TX) and Eric P. Winer, MD (Boston, MA), the half-day agenda includes discussion on updates in novel therapeutics, neoadjuvant and adjuvant approaches, predictive biomarkers, prevention and survivorship care. The complete agenda is available at http://www.breastcancerbenchtobedside.com.

The meeting, held in the Midwest, is certified and organized by Imedex, an industry leader in providing live and online oncology CME. Imedex is pleased to once again provide this complimentary, educational program to the breast cancer community. For more information and to register, please visit http://www.breastcancerbenchtobedside.com.

