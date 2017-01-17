Aligned Energy, a sustainable technology company with a mission to innovate and optimize infrastructure within data centers to eliminate waste of materials, energy and water, and deliver the data center as a utility to large enterprises and cloud players, announced today the appointment of Kirk Offel as Executive Vice President of Platform Delivery.

With over two decades of expertise in developing and effectively delivering product to market for leading data center and infrastructure companies, Offel’s primary responsibility will be to continue to expand Aligned Energy’s service offering to large cloud players. He will also leverage and grow the company’s existing robust supply chain and integrated delivery model to offer scalability on-demand.

“Kirk has an exceptional track record of cultivating business and servicing the industry’s leading financial institutions and cloud providers,” said Jakob Carnemark, founder and CEO of Aligned Energy. “We look forward to the many contributions he will bring to our talented team.”

“Today we are witnessing a massive advancement of what is becoming widely known as the Industrial Cloud,” said Offel. “Aligned Energy has focused on the core technology challenges that this places on the power and cooling infrastructure as well as delivery models. The company’s platform is best positioned to not only allow the large providers to unleash their own advanced cloud computing solutions, but also to offer flexibility for tomorrow as we see a continued spike in demand for an intelligent distributed computing platform at the edge of the cloud where processing is growing rapidly.”

Before Offel’s tenure at NOVA Mission Critical, he held various management roles, including Global Account Director at CyrusOne. Additionally, over the course of his career, he held positions at Active Power, Eaton Corporation and Hewlett-Packard’s Technology Services Consulting practice while working with some of the largest data center providers across the globe. He is a member of the “Class of 2010 Military Top 40 under 40” and currently resides in Texas.

Please visit http://www.alignedenergy.com.