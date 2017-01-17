Willig, Williams & Davidson Names Two New Partners

Philadelphia labor, employment and workers’ compensation law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that attorneys Kelly Ann Brogan and Lauren Hoye have been promoted to partner.

Brogan, who joined the firm in 2003, focuses her practice on employee benefits plans, advising the administrators of employer pension and welfare funds in both the public and private sectors on a full range of comprehensive benefit and tax issues. She is a graduate of the Dickinson School of Law at Pennsylvania State University.

A 2009 cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Lauren Hoye joined the firm in 2010. She is experienced in matters of employee representation for both unions and individuals. Her practice also assists clients in unemployment compensation and benefits cases.

“Being a partner at our firm isn’t merely a matter of service time or seniority; it’s a matter of professional excellence, outstanding client management and leadership in the firm,” said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. “Kelly and Lauren have exemplified all of these qualities in their service to our clients, and we are delighted to be able to welcome them to the ranks of the firm’s partners.”

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Media, Jenkintown and Harrisburg, Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; tax and benefit law compliance issues; discrimination and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; and workers’ compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond.

