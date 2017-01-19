Premier Physical Therapy Clinic Opens in Aston, Delaware County

Aston, PA: Premier Physical Therapy’s newest location is open at 5201 Pennell Road, Aston PA 19014. Local residents are likely familiar with the location as it was previously Hennessey’s Restaurant, conveniently located on Pennell Road (route 452) in Aston, Delaware County. Premier is excited to continue and expand their quality of care throughout the Delaware Valley.

Services available at Premier Physical Therapy in Aston include:



Physical therapy – Personalized treatment plans, developed in partnership with patients, provide rehabilitation for different issues including back and neck pain, sport, work or auto injuries, muscle strains and sprains or joint replacement therapy.

Workers’ compensation –Customized treatments to meet the needs of each case and offers work conditioning programs and workers’ compensation services to provide the stabilizing, strengthening, and conditioning necessary for work simulation and return-to-work.

Graston Technique® –Graston Technique is a soft-tissue release technique that uses six patented stainless steel instruments of different shapes and sizes to fit the body as needed. The instruments are used to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to a patient’s symptoms.

Additionally, Premier Physical Therapy will provide:



Convenient hours include early mornings and evenings. Free onsite parking.

Prompt scheduling of each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient’s phone call or online request.

Ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Premier Physical Therapy in Aston

5201 Pennell Road

Aston, PA 19014

Phone: 610-874-9710

Fax: 610-874-9723

http://www.premierortho.com

ABOUT PREMIER ORTHOPAEDICS

As a full-service orthopaedic practice, Premier can treat any orthopaedic condition. Our physicians are highly skilled individuals serving the area with a wide variety of expertise related to orthopaedic care.

No matter a patient’s age, Premier is dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible—from initial visit through rehabilitation. Whether you’re in need of a consultation, surgery or therapy, Premier physicians always take the time to explain all options and create a customized treatment plan that works for you.

With more locations throughout Chester and Delaware counties than any orthopaedic provider, Premier specializes in the diagnosis and care for a wide range of orthopaedic injuries. With over 60 physicians, over 20 physician offices, 15 physical therapy locations, three MRI facilities, and two urgent care centers, everything you need is practically right in your backyard.