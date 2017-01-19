Junior.Golf Expanding Nationwide in 2017

Junior.Golf, a service provider that helps golf professionals to get kids and parents playing golf, is expanding nationally to support the growing demand for the Junior.Golf platform.

“Anyone who is motivated to grow the game and get more kids playing golf should implement the Junior.Golf platform,” said Annika Sorenstam. "It is perfect for any golf facility looking to maximize the revenue of their junior golf initiatives while making it fun for parents and kids alike.”

In 2017, Junior.Golf will be hiring 30 new regional sales professionals across the country. In January, the company will start with eight professionals, covering the Southern California, Northern Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia and Minnesota markets.

“If we can support golf professionals with tools that give them a competitive advantage, everyone wins,” says Jason Black, Junior.Golf CEO. “We are excited to be expanding our platform beyond Texas and to be a partner in growing the game.”

Junior.Golf will be at the 2017 PGA Show, where they will be sharing tips and best practices for running an successful and profitable youth golf program. To get in touch with Junior.Golf contact William Lynch (william(at)junior.golf).

Junior.Golf is based out of Austin, Texas and has the backing of industry leaders such as Callaway Golf and Annika Sorenstam.