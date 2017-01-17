NEWSCYCLE Mobile Adds Support for Over-the-Top Technology

NEWSCYCLE Solutions expands its mobile product portfolio to include Over-the-Top (OTT) technologies, enabling news media companies to deliver content on-demand to online audiences. The new NEWSYCLE OTT offering supports Apple TV and Roku, and the company will be adding support for Amazon Fire this April, with Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV’s and other set-top, plug-and-play and voice-activated devices following in the first half of 2017.

“As large telecommunication and television companies acquire media brands to build digital audiences, especially younger generations, we developed an OTT experience that is a key differentiator from what we’ve seen come from other providers,” said Wade Beavers, NEWSCYCLE’s President of Mobile. “We have accomplished this by providing alternative designs for how broadcast groups want to engage their users. They can choose a design that focuses on playlist type viewing, instant live view or content browsing.”

“The NEWSCYCLE Mobile OTT offering follows our recent announcement of a new mobile software platform that allows media companies to produce flash briefings on Amazon Alexa-powered smart-speaker devices,” said Peter Marsh, NEWSCYCLE’s VP of Marketing. The Amazon voice-activated platform is spreading into numerous devices in the market, with particular growth in the news media industry. Attendees at the recent CES 2017(Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, NV, participated in demonstrations of over 1,100 Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

NEWSCYCLE’s expansion into these new and emerging product technologies is the foundation for creating a central repository that can be used by broadcasters, newspapers, online publishers and radio stations. “Our goal is to take our highly-rated design experience and provide a one-stop shop that is easy for publishers to take advantage of,” said Beavers. “It works for our clients in mobile, and it will work for them in all other distribution platforms as well.”

The IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) recently reported that smartphones and OTT devices like Apple TV and Roku are responsible for a sharp growth in digital video consumption, increasing by over 60% for the second consecutive quarter. Although desktop and laptops still account for over one-third of ad views, the increase in OTT usage is prompting advertisers to boost ad spend on these OTT platforms by 82%. As stated in FreeWheel’s latest Video Monetization Report, “This is an important signal that … consumers are committed to ad-supported video platforms, and that publishers can experience strong content consumption and monetization growth simultaneously.”

For more information about the NEWSCYCLE Mobile and OTT offerings, please write to info(at)newscycle.com or visit http://www.newscycle.com/mobile.

About NEWSCYCLE Solutions

NEWSCYCLE develops and delivers software technology that empowers the global news media industry. Our editorial, advertising, circulation and mobile solutions enable publishers to drive profitability, accelerate digital business models and optimize core print operations. We help our clients create stronger, better-informed communities while safeguarding the integrity of news, advertising and customer information. NEWSCYCLE is a trusted partner serving over 1,200 media companies with 3,000 properties producing more than 8,000 titles in 30 countries. Our company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN and has U.S. offices in Florida, Michigan and Utah; with international offices in Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom. Please visit newscycle.com for more information or write to us at info(at)newscycle.com.

