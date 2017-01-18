Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Take Supply Chain to its 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. TAKE Supply Chain was selected for the honor for its ability to deliver flexible supply chain solutions that increase business operations visibility, accuracy and responsiveness.

“The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. “Today’s cloud-based solutions and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain.”

As one of 2016’s Top Software Technology Providers, TAKE Supply Chain continues to set new standards of innovation in supply chain management. In addition to delivering business intelligence, workforce automation and other advanced capabilities, TAKE Supply Chain most recently launched OneSCM® Intelligent Data Capture, an accounts payable solution that replaces costly manual data entry with efficient automated invoice processing to reduce invoice processing cost, improve payment cycle visibility, and increase financial analysis accuracy.

“Recognition by Food Logistics showcases our dedication to delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions to some of the world’s leading brands,” says Brad Huff, EVP and General Manager of TAKE Supply Chain. “We work to understand our customers’ long term vision to create tailored solutions that help reduce supply chain costs, increase revenue and provide an edge in today’s increasingly competitive environment.”

Companies on this year’s 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2016 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at http://www.foodlogistics.com.

