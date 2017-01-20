Through Brian’s real-world experience and the insight of our guest speakers, there is a limitless amount of knowledge to be gained from the Success Tour.

Brian Buffini’s Success Tour will kick off its highly-anticipated 2017 line-up in San Diego, CA on February 15-16, then continue on to other locations across North America, including Richmond, VA, Monterey, CA, Dallas, TX, and Toronto, ON.

The two-day Success Tour focuses on strategies to help real estate professionals generate a steady stream of quality leads, attain work/life balance and build highly-profitable businesses. This year’s ground-breaking content will be centered on the hidden DNA of the real estate business where Brian Buffini will demonstrate how professionals can work less and earn more.

“I’m a student at heart, and after much research and close observation, we’ve been able to identify what I believe is the underlying current of the real estate business,” explains Buffini. “I’m going to share how folks can tap into that rhythm so they can really blow past their goals next year.” He continues, “We’ve got a phenomenal lineup of speakers – and we’re going to uncover how to achieve greatness in all areas of business and life.”

Each stop of the 2017 Success Tour will feature exceptional special guest speakers, including preeminent Success Mentor, Darren Hardy (San Diego), best-selling author, Andy Andrews (Richmond), the first female U.S. Navy F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot Carey Lohrenz (Dallas) and the world’s first female mega-sports agent, Molly Fletcher (Monterey) – to name just a few.

“Through Brian’s real-world experience and the insight of our guest speakers, there is a limitless amount of knowledge to be gained from the Success Tour,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “It is our mission at Buffini & Company to impact and improve the lives of people. The 2017 Success Tour will undoubtedly fulfill that mission for all who attend.”

Each Success Tour stop offers the option to attend in-person, or via live broadcast, giving agents and lenders the flexibility to watch from the comfort of their offices. For additional information or to register, visit http://www.buffiniandcompany.com.

###

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.