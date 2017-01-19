Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion

“We realize our customer base may need a coating solution that will not fit a typical conveyor line,” Bailey said, “We are committed to helping our customers grow and deliver premium finished products no matter the size of the opportunity".

Winona Powder Coating, the largest high volume powder coater in Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan, announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. Opened in August 2013, the 167,000-square-foot facility currently houses state-of-the-art powder coating lines, sand blasting, wheelabrating, and the expanded batch system.

“Since adding the batch line at Winona 2 years ago, customers have continually presented ever larger parts and projects for us to powder coat,” said Brian Bailey, president of Winona Powder Coating. “By doubling the length of the system, we will be able to coat oversized parts for the many industries we serve.”

“As the leader in high volume powder coating, we realize our customer base may need a coating solution that will not fit a typical conveyor line,” Bailey said, “We are committed to helping our customers grow and deliver premium finished products no matter the size of the opportunity.”

About Winona Powder Coating

Winona Powder Coating, with facilities in Elkhart and Etna Green, IN, is a leading supplier of powder coating services to large industrial companies throughout the Midwest. In business since 1974, Winona Powder Coating began powder coating in 1979, making it one of the first powder coating operations to open in the state of Indiana. Winona Powder Coating currently serves customers in the following industries: foundry, agriculture, military/defense, recreational vehicles, automotive, marine, heavy industry, construction, electrical equipment, plumbing, and government. Winona is ISO9001, UL and JDM F17 certified. http://www.WinonaPowder.com 1-800-476-9337