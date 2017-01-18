Brandon Hall Group Offers Real-Time HCM Data as Subscription Service

DataNow Our membership clients have been using this tool for many years and really love it. Now we are making it available for anyone.

Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent Human Capital Management research and analyst firm, today announced DataNow™, the firm’s online research tool featuring proprietary and primary research data, will be available as a standalone subscription service.

“Our membership clients have been using this tool for many years and really love it. Now we are making it available for anyone,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “HCM executives shouldn’t be making decisions based on outdated, irrelevant data. This tool offers unparalleled access the data the industry has been clamoring for.”

The value of being a DataNow® subscriber:



Use it to make data-based decisions, find leading practices, benchmark, and more

Filter data so that it is most applicable to your company and initiatives

Instant access to the data you want to see, when you want it

Fresh-from-the-field Human Capital Management Research from Learning and Development, Talent Management Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management/HR

Currently, there are more than 165,000 data points in 60+ studies across the HCM space and growing every week. Clients can now make data-based decisions with research fresh-from-the-field.

Several new research studies were recently released, including the first four of this year: HCM Outlook 2017, Rewards and Recognition 2017, HCM Measurement and Analytics 2017, Learning Analytics 2017.

“This content represents all new information for HCM professionals to take into the new year,” Cooke said. “These studies offer leaders the data to get their 2017 human capital strategy off on the right foot.”

Subscribers can view the data as they want it -- by company size, revenue, geography, industry segment, and more. Every data set can be easily exported for presentations to share the right data with colleagues, clients and partners.

The service includes a Data Advisor, who will meet monthly with each client to add context and perspective to the data.

For additional information about DataNow™ please contact CEO Mike Cooke: (561) 306-3576 or mike(dot)cooke(at)brandonhall(dot)com.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is a HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.