State of the Art Research & Genetic Lab Closing Auction Sale

BidMed, LLC, announced it will hold a 1-day online auction on January 24th, 2017, to sell research and genetic testing lab equipment from two different leading institutes. This highly specialized laboratory equipment is coming directly out of service in the Northwest and Northeast regions of the United States. This 1-day online auction will take place on BidMed’s website http://www.bidmed.com from 7am to 4pm central time. Registration is free and now open, and inspection of all equipment is available by appointment to registered buyers.

Genetic Testing Lab (Northwest) – Due to the consolidation of multiple facilities, a leading Health System is liquidating barely-used, in some cases brand-new genetic & DNA testing lab equipment. Available items include: Applied Biosystems Real-Time PCR System, BioRobot Universal System - DNA Preparation System, Eppendorf Mastercycler Pro S 6325 PCR System, GE GeneQuant 1300 Spectrophotometer, Integra 6465 125uL XYZ Tips, and much more.

Research Lab (Northeast) – Due to its recent closure, this state of the art research institute is liquidating all laboratory equipment. Available items include: AbGene ALPS 300 Microplate Sealer, Harris Biophile BBP-00-SA, Thermo Scientific F3 & F5 Robotic Arms, GE IN Cell Analyzer 2000, Thermo Scientific CataLyst – 5 Express CRS, and much more!

A complete list of equipment available and more information for this auction can be found at: https://www.bidmed.com/events/lab/.

“This is an extremely specialized and rare auction. Great opportunity for leading research labs, DNA & RNA testing facilities to obtain state of the art lab equipment at the fraction of its cost.” —Pat Kelly, CEO of BidMed

About BidMed LLC

BidMed is a leader in the healthcare asset disposition industry, specializing in the buying and selling of pre-owned medical equipment. Powered by innovative technology and proprietary data, BidMed’s services include medical asset valuations, inventory reconciliations, and liquidations. With over 20 years experience in the asset disposition industry, BidMed provides current, fair market values on pre-owned medical assets using a progressive, in house data analytics tool. In addition, BidMed utilizes a custom, web-based inventory system, auction platform, and supporting mobile App enabling clients to accurately inventory, reconcile, and sell assets with ease and efficiency. BidMed liquidates U.S. and Canadian healthcare facilities due to relocations, expansions, and closures, providing complete onsite project management to ensure clients recover the highest value for all medical assets. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has worked with over 250 clients, including hospitals, surgery centers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, and equipment manufacturers.