Reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s leading drum manufacturers, Yamaha today introduced the Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary drum set which commemorates a half-century of manufacturing the finest drums in the world.

Based on the company’s highly successful Absolute Hybrid Maple series released in 2014, the 50th anniversary set offers unusually expressive tone and wide dynamic range, and features shells available in two maple woods, each with its own striking finish: Birdseye Maple in an Amber Sunburst ﬁnish and Curly Maple in an Antique Natural ﬁnish. The limited-edition kit’s shells are adorned with gold lugs, in an aesthetic nod to the first Yamaha Maple Custom drum sets, introduced in 1991.

To celebrate the Yamaha Drum team’s success, this kit features a special laser-cut 50th Anniversary badge that accompanies the shells, along with a special anniversary logo on the bass drum head. Each bass drum shell will be marked with a number in the order it was produced, to identify it as part of this historic series.

“This unique, limited-edition kit is the embodiment of the dynamic sound and rapid response top drummers demand,” said Steven Fisher, marketing manager, drums, Yamaha Corporation of America. “We developed this model to celebrate our company’s milestone in drum manufacturing – from the D20 and D30 models first introduced in 1967, to this exquisite Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary model.”

Yamaha first began manufacturing drums in a small workshop within the Niitsu factory in Hamamatsu, Japan in 1967 and expanded over the decades, resulting in the multimillion-dollar, purpose-built facility in Xiaoshan, China, which represents the culmination of Yamaha's experience and investment in high-end drum production.

Artists affiliated with Yamaha include Tommy Aldridge, Carter Beauford, Matt Cameron, Anton Fig, Al Foster, Steve Gadd, David Garibaldi, Steve Jordan, Manu Katche, Russ Kunkel, Shannon Larkin, Paul Leim, Rick Marotta, Prairie Prince, Oscar Seaton, Larry Mullen Jr. and Dave Weckl.

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha 50th Anniversary (MSRP: $12,000) drum sets will ship in March 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHADRUMS

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

