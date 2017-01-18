The Georgia Club - Athens Georgia 2017 Bliss Award winner for Best Georgia Community of the Year.

After visiting The Georgia Club for years, Real Estate Scorecard has come to a conclusion that the gated community located in the suburbs of downtown Athens Georgia is one of the “Prettiest Places to Live in America”. They love the bright white equestrian-like fencing around the community’s entrance that immediately let’s one know they’ve arrived somewhere special. This time, Real Estate Scorecard visited right after the holidays. The pine green garlands and red velvet bows along the fencing were gorgeous and could inspire artist Thomas Kinkade. In the springtime, they’ve seen endless blooming azaleas paint the community in shades of pink. The fall foliage is equally as beautiful.

Beyond the French Country gated entrance, the roads accented by old-fashioned cast iron lanterns and super-sized sidewalks are like a magnet drawing one in. Real Estate Scorecard has never given out a “Best Sidewalk” award but if they did, The Georgia Club would be a winner. Developer Tom Valdes explains the walkability design as "pedestrians come first and cars get tucked away." Visible from Georgia Club Drive, the undulating terrain on the golf course, gorgeous estate homes and meticulous landscaping makes one want to move here now. It's truly love at first sight.

A relaxing drive towards the golf clubhouse showcases a variety of Southern architecture. Homes with a soft color palate have wide front porches, dramatic roof lines with fireplaces and hidden driveways. The Georgia Club is a classic example of “new urbanism” but without commercialization. Neighborhoods are beautifully designed accented by towering hardwoods and common lawns drawing folks outside for friendship and a sense of well being. Dog walkers, joggers, and moms with strollers are common to see.

Amenities are exceptional as one would expect in a traditional country club. The 42,000 square foot clubhouse is tasteful and elegant. Members of the club enjoy casual and fine dining along with 27 holes of championship golf (3 sets of 9 holes), six clay tennis courts, a swim park with an adult swimming pool, junior pool and kid’s splash fountain. The community’s fitness center was recently updated with state of the art weight and cardio equipment. Folks will also find 6 community parks, a dog park and community garden. More amenities are planned as the new urbanism community continues to grow which include a spa and expanded community garden.

Originally attracting retired alumni and professionals from the University of Georgia, the club today is attracting more and more young families because of the peaceful, safe environment. The mix of generations creates a wonderful sense of community. The academic demographics makes living at The Georgia Club naturally smart. Annual events at the club that focus on kids include the Easter Egg Hunt, kid’s cooking classes, movie and concerts on the lawn. For adults, social club events include Wine Dinners, Murder Mysteries and spirited Football Pep Rallies.

The championship golf course designed by Dennis Griffiths is stunning. Full golf membership fees are around $300 a month. The Georgia golf course has been repeatedly named one of Atlanta’s best golf courses in GA. Their sports membership provides access to the swim club, fitness center and tennis. Dues are around $180 a month. A social club membership with dining/event access to the club is less than $60 a month. POA fees are as low as $50 a month. The club has about 250 members. Real Estate Scorecard finds The Georgia Club to be a real bargain for retirees and young families.

Folks can find affordable luxury with new homes starting in the high $300’s up to the $700’s. There are approximately 373 homes built to date of the 900+ homes planned. 35 homes were under construction during our visit.

Only one hour from Atlanta, outdoor recreation in the suburbs surrounds The Georgia Club such as famous The State Botanical Gardens and free-flowing Broad River stocked with brown trout. Or it’s easy to step into the city for brand label shopping and more. About 10 miles from the club, Athens Georgia is also a hip college town and is named the No. 1 College Music Scene in America. Here you’ll find rich culture, cutting-edge music, collegiate sports and quite an impressive foodie scene. Home of the Georgia Bulldogs, naturally the city is pet friendly.

Travel in the opposite direction and in just over an hour, one can be hiking the Appalachian Trail at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Another plus for living in the area is the mild four season weather.

Real Estate Scorecard recognizes The Georgia Club as one of the Prettiest Places to Live in America and rightfully honor the gated community with our 2017 Bliss Award for Best Georgia Community of the Year.

For more information about The Georgia Club, details about an overnight Discovery Package or to learn more about relocating to Central Georgia, ask for their Athens relocation package by writing info(at)realestatescorecard(dot)com.

About Real Estate Scorecard:

Real Estate Scorecard writes unbiased real estate reviews providing in-depth information about popular gated communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee and Central America, all in an effort to help people discover where to retire in the South.

Website: http://realestatescorecard.com