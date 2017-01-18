If there’s any brand that takes their company values seriously, it’s Toppers. From January 16th until April 23rd, the pizza giant is featuring two new pizzas, Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese and Sausiago. The pizzas recipes were inspired by popular combinations created by customers after Topper’s “straight-up” pricing push, which launched in August 2016 and enables customers to order additional toppings for no extra cost. And with all of Toppers’ amazing toppings, like hand-pinched Italian sausage and nacho cheese, who would ever want to limit themselves to just two?

“The straight-up pricing unlocks the customer's ability to get what they want because they aren’t defined by the price,” says Donette Beattie, Toppers vice president of supply chain. “By giving customers the freedom to pick their toppings, we got to see what was popular, take it from their playbook and put it in our own house recipes.”

The Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese boasts the brand’s famous creamy cheese sauce and macaroni noodles, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, buffalo chicken and bacon, drizzled with hot buffalo sauce. The Sausiago is baked with homemade pizza sauce and hand-pinched Italian sausage, smothered in mozzarella and asiago, topped with Italian seasoning.

“Through promotions inspired by our customer’s creations, we’re honing in on offerings that are desirable and enhance the success of Toppers,” says Beattie. “There’s a group of consumers who don’t want to spend a lot of time putting together an order, but there’s another group who want to have more choices. We take from the creative side of our customer base to come up with awesome combinations. When we get to try the recipes for ourselves, it becomes a no brainer”

Continuing to offer limited-time promotions inspired by customers’ creations, Toppers is constantly in the kitchen trying out popular combinations. The pizza brand, which is known for taking unexpected ingredients that are trending and bringing them to the pizza category, is excited to continue offering pizzas that are as unique as they are crave-worthy.

“It’s a supply chain dream,” says Beattie. “We’re just kind of rearranging things that are already popular, but in unexpected ways. Anything has the potential to move to promotional feature and earn the right to stay there if the guests tell us they love it.”

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 14 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com/.

