Visit Albuquerque Releases 2017 Official Albuquerque Visitors Guide

Visit Albuquerque releases the 2017 Official Albuquerque Visitors Guide. A must-have resource for visitors and locals alike, the guide can be ordered online at www.VisitABQ.org. This guide is packed with those one-of-a-kind experiences, events and photos of the Albuquerque area offering travelers—and locals—a change of perspective.

Visit Albuquerque has released the 2017 Official Albuquerque Visitors Guide. Within its more than 80 pages, the guide showcases the wide variety of all there is for visitors and locals to see and do throughout the city.

The eye-catching cover features Visit Albuquerque’s new logo and depicts a Downtown Albuquerque staple, the historic KiMo Theatre, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary throughout 2017. Highlights this year include a list of top things to do, a uniquely-Albuquerque shopping list and tips for attending the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® presented by Canon. The guide includes spreads on “Authentic Albuquerque” experiences—from art and culture to ballooning and the outdoors—and features the city’s diverse cuisine, growing microbrewery scene and much more. Readers will also find pages dedicated to Albuquerque’s distinct neighborhoods and entertainment districts.

This is the second year that Visit Albuquerque has incorporated photos throughout the guide from social media users that included the #TrueABQ hashtag on their images. Particularly new this year are the improved product features of the guide, including a perfect binding and heavier page stock.

“We’re pleased to release the 2017 Visitors Guide, which is packed with authentic Albuquerque experiences. The cover incorporates the organization’s new logo and depicts the historic KiMo Theatre, one of the city’s most prominent cultural landmarks,” said Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “This guide is packed with those one-of-a-kind experiences, events and photos of the Albuquerque area offering travelers—and locals—a change of perspective.”

Visitors to the city can request a free copy online. Locally, guides can be picked up at either the Old Town Information Center in Plaza Don Luis or the Sunport Information Center (near baggage claim), as well as at many Visit Albuquerque partner businesses throughout the city.

