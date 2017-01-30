FLTG Fiber Map “Now, Norwich businesses can take advantage of a more complete portfolio of telecom products and services, all backed by our more than 100 years of experience," says Paul H. Griswold, President & CEO of FLTG.

Businesses in the Norwich New York area will have the opportunity to take advantage of fiber optic telecommunication services from Finger Lakes Technologies Group, Inc. (FLTG).

FLTG is expanding its services into the Norwich market following the addition of services into the Binghamton area last year. The continued expansion into neighboring communities allows businesses to unite with different areas of the state using state-of-the-art technology.

With this expansion, FLTG is bringing more than a century of telephone experience and a host of state-of-the-art services, including: local and long-distance telephone, high-speed Internet, IP and hosted phone systems, data center, virtualization, telecom, dark and lit fiber and conferencing services.

“FLTG is thrilled to expand our service area into Norwich,” said FLTG President & CEO Paul H. Griswold. “Now, Norwich businesses can take advantage of a more complete portfolio of telecom products and services, all backed by our more than 100 years of experience.”

FLTG has extended its privately owned fiber-optic network to cover more than 2,500 miles across New York State and Pennsylvania, servicing more than 50 communities. The company’s fiber-optic network has been built entirely through private company funding.

About Finger Lakes Technologies Group

Finger Lakes Technologies Group Inc. (fltg.com) is continuously expanding its privately owned 2,500-mile, fiber-optic network to serve the Upstate New York region. FLTG provides state-of-the-art voice, data and Internet solutions to business customers across New York State and Pennsylvania. The company is certified in all Cisco solutions. A subsidiary of Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies, FLTG brings to its customers a more-than-100-year history in telecommunications. Headquartered in Victor, FLTG and its parent companies employ 140 people combined and have offices in Buffalo, Binghamton, Phelps, Romulus and Trumansburg.