Wireless Services Center Rebrands Itself as Mach Networks

Fully Managed Solutions for M2M & IoT Applications The Total Addressable Market for bundled solutions in the M2M and IoT space is massive, and we are committed to delivering comprehensive M2M Solutions as a Service that exceed the expectations of our customers.

Founded in 2008 by Donald Ochoa, a pioneer in the wireless and high performance computing industries, WSC began delivering wireless connectivity solutions to Service Providers and SMB customers. In 2010 WSC started providing Wireless Failover solutions to two of the largest landline service providers in the nation, quickly becoming a leading provider of wireless M2M solutions that power the Internet of Things (IoT). In 2015 WSC began to expand their portfolio by offering solutions supporting a wider range of M2M applications. WSC was recently awarded the Emerging Partner Award by Cradlepoint and has also been recognized as one of the fastest growing members of the Verizon Wireless Partner Program.

As the industry continues to develop, Mach Networks will continue that tradition by providing the next generation of Solutions as a Service (SaaS) for SMBs, enterprise customers and service providers across the nation. Our solutions include service from the largest, most reliable 4G LTE networks in the nation, devices from industry leading 4G LTE router manufacturers and our industry leading remote monitoring, management, and technical support platforms. By combining these together, Mach Networks is able to provide a wide range of SaaS connectivity bundles for ATMs & Kiosks, Business Continuity, Digital Signage, Industrial Automation, SD-WAN, Tablet Computers, Transportation, Video Surveillance and more.

“The Total Addressable Market for bundled solutions in the M2M and IoT space is massive, and we are committed to delivering comprehensive M2M Solutions as a Service that exceed the expectations of our customers. Our business has more than doubled over the last year and we are truly excited to be moving into the next phase of the business. Rebranding WSC as Mach Networks is just the first of many steps we are taking to reposition the company as the brand of choice for SMBs, Enterprises and Service Providers,” said Don Ochoa, CEO and Founder of Mach Networks.

For more information, visit http://www.machnetworks.com, or contact us at (866) 972-7677.