Live, HD Portable Teleultrasound iMedHD2™ is enabled with the facilities’ existing ultrasound equipment, an added advantage that protects healthcare facilities previous investments.

Remote Medical Technologies (RMT), the leader in state–of-the-art high definition dynamic telemedicine solutions, has recently unveiled impressive transportable capabilities with their iMedHD2™ Portable Teleultrasound System. Compatible with any ultrasound machine, this newly designed product is an extension to RMT technology that delivers HD, dynamic, streaming ultrasound images and video to one or more distant locations in real-time over the Internet in an IT-secure fashion. iMedHD2™ is enabled with the facilities’ existing ultrasound equipment, an added advantage that protects healthcare facilities previous investments.

iMedHD2™ Portable Teleultrasound System easily transmits images remotely since users are able to "bring the network with them." Remote users can stream video over a cellular network with technology contained within a compact, purpose-built, easy-to-carry case. This molded sturdy case uses components that are especially sensitive to cellular connections and will often establish connectivity in locations where mobile phones are unable to do so. Thus, ultrasound devices can be used productively and effectively in many remote or inaccessible areas to have live images and video streamed to radiologists at a central location using standard workstations (Windows® or Mac®), iPhones™, iPads™, or Android™ devices. RMT Founder and CEO, Don Marchon, states, “…RMT now enables consulting doctors the ease to remotely communicate almost anywhere with local clinicians and patients as desired.” iMedHD2™ was designed to help healthcare facilities streamline the process of instant decision making to treatment resulting in better workflow, higher revenue, and lower costs.

To learn more about the iMedHD2™ Portable Teleultrasound Systems and inquire about our online demonstrations and pilot programs, please contact us online or email info(at)rmtcentral(dot)com.

About Remote Medical Technologies:

Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) is the creator of an innovative patented technology for delivery of secure Internet based premium telemedicine services. RMT provides a best-in-class web-based video, voice, collaboration and administration platform. With simply the use of a browser the solution is easy to deploy, operate and manage. This customizable and extendable multimedia services platform is a modular, non-fragmented approach to extending a healthcare organization’s communications infrastructure. Be it across the street or around the globe, RMT drives telemedicine concepts and provides solutions that save lives.