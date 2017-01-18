The evolving digital world continues to transform the legal research environment presenting new opportunities and challenges to law firms and corporate law departments.

HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and corporations worldwide, is pleased to welcome Donna Terjesen to HBR as managing director of the Research and Information Solutions (RIS) practice.

Terjesen comes to HBR with over 25 years of legal research information experience, including 16 years at a major legal information and analytics company. In 2009, she started her own boutique consulting firm, Visionary Information Solutions (VIS). As president and CEO of VIS, Terjesen and her team of expert librarians consulted and supported law firms to transform their libraries from traditional models to one where the library was viewed as a more strategic partner in terms of information resources and competitive intelligence. Terjesen has a strong track record of successfully helping law firms optimize the value of their research content and knowledge management operations by holistically looking at the intersection of workflows, people, processes, technology and expense management. As a recognized industry thought leader, she regularly shares her knowledge and expertise by contributing timely articles to legal and technology publications.

“The evolving digital world continues to transform the legal research environment presenting new opportunities and challenges to law firms and corporate law departments,” said Matt Sunderman, managing director and practice group leader at HBR. “Donna and her team bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise around law library modernization, expense reduction and collection management. With her expertise, we will continue to expand our RIS capabilities and work with our clients to increase the value and ROI for their research and information services departments.” Kris Martin, senior director of the RIS practice added, “We are excited to collaborate with a highly-regarded expert in the field and help our clients gain a competitive advantage when it comes to their legal research processes.”

HBR’s multi-disciplinary RIS team is made up of librarians, lawyers, technologists and consultants, and supported by a team of over 50 data analytics, strategic sourcing, business operations and knowledge management professionals. Terjesen brings her proprietary processes from VIS, as well as her knowledge and expertise in research collection modernization, expense management and managed services to HBR.

“I am thrilled to step into this leadership role at HBR,” said Terjesen. “I see great opportunity to align and strengthen our existing consulting services and expand into new services like on-demand research, which aligns with HBR’s robust and growing managed services and business intelligence business. Together, we will provide clients with creative solutions, supported by technology platforms, to more effectively deploy information strategies that empower clients to deliver content to users in the right way, at the right cost and at the right time.”

Prior to founding VIS, Terjesen built Nourish Our Kids, a nonprofit organization that educates and encourages kids and parents to make healthy decisions. Since 2003, her organization has worked with children, parents and schools to provide valued education and wellness tips for children to learn how to maintain a lifetime of good health.

