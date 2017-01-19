Credit Union Makes $10,000 Donation

Darden Credit Union's President and CEO, Richard Skaggs, presenting Darden Dimes donation Credit unions share a founding principle of people helping people and this program aligns perfectly with that mission.

Darden Credit Union, a division of USF Federal Credit Union, based in Orlando, Fla., recently donated $10,000 to Darden Restaurants’ ‘Darden Dimes’ program.

In 1999, Darden, which owns a number of leading restaurant brands including Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, established Darden Dimes – a program that enables team members to provide financial assistance to their co-workers experiencing emergency and catastrophic situations. The program is funded by voluntary payroll deductions that typically amount to about 45 cents per week. “The program has provided more than $16.5 million in grant assistance to more than 42,000 team members since its inception. In the past year, Darden Dimes helped more than 2,700 team members and their families with grants totaling more than $1.5 million.”

“Credit unions share a founding principle of people helping people and this program aligns perfectly with that mission," said Darden Credit Union President and CEO, Richard Skaggs. “The Darden Credit Union is committed to the financial success of our members and that is why we made the donation to this worthy cause. As a member of the Darden family, we want to do our part to assist employees in a time of need.”

About Darden Credit Union:

Darden Credit Union, a division of USF Federal Credit Union, was established in 1968 (then Sentinel Star Employees Federal Credit Union), under the spirit of the cooperative movement. In 2015, Darden Credit Union merged with USF Federal Credit Union in Tampa, Fla. which has more than 50,000 members and over $500 million in assets. For more information about Darden Credit Union, a division of USF Federal Credit Union, contact them at (877) 906-9328 or visit their website: dardencu.com