“We are thrilled to announce this first Vīb hotel, which we hope will be the first of many in Turkey and around the world,” said Senior Vice President of International Operations Suzi Yoder.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of the world's first Vīb® hotel in the city of Antalya.

Vīb – Best Western’s new hip, chic, boutique concept and lifestyle brand – re-imagines the Best Western hotel experience for today’s traveler who is seeking innovation, technology integration and style with an authentic, local flavor.

Vīb Antalya’s stylish, inclusive and youthful spirit is reflected in the combination of contemporary design and affordable style, where communal engagement is at the center of the experience. The essence of Vīb is brought to life by the technology incorporated throughout and the stylish design elements that define Vīb, including signature seating, local artwork and murals.

Vīb Antalya allows guests to keep moving at a high speed. It facilitates its guests’ connectivity in public and private. Wi-Fi, USB access, and power ports are widespread throughout, while LED mood lighting creates different ambiences and spaces.

Contemporary guest rooms, ranging from standard to suite, are outfitted with a pod style coffee maker, RFID technology Bluetooth electronic locks, ®art TV with LinkSinc and eConcierge technology, a signature LED lit rain showerhead and a handheld showerhead. Smart TVs in guest rooms allow for streaming on-demand content, while a customized media wall electrifies local attractions. Every bedroom makes a statement with a tribute to customization. It’s where travelers can be themselves at work or at play, and an individualistic mindset is given center stage.

Vīb Antalya hotel amenities include a Bistro Stop area – serving premium food and coffee, a state of the art fitness center, and gaming cabanas – offering guests reasons to stay in. There are also plenty of options for going out.

Vīb Antalya delivers the ultimate urban experience. It puts a vibrant social scene right at the feet of each of its guests. Vīb Antalya blends urban sensibilities with thoughtful design to encourage interaction between people and places.

“We are very proud to open the first Vīb Hotel in the world – as Vīb’s unique array of amenities meets today’s traveler expectations. We are confident that this exceptional hotel will become a firm favorite among travelers to Antalya,” said Mustafa Cengiz, Vice President of Güncem Turizm A.S.

“We are thrilled to announce this first Vīb hotel, which we hope will be the first of many in Turkey and around the world,” said Senior Vice President of International Operations Suzi Yoder.

For more information on Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ historic year, please visit the all-new bestwestern.com.

# # #

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including nearly sixty percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award in 2016, Business Travel News ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA/CAA Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.