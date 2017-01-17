Sharing Economy Continues to Shape Business Travel

The CFO Alliance announces the 2017 CFO Roundtable Series topics and first quarter event schedule. More than 30 live Roundtable Series events are held across the United States annually. To view the 2017 CFO Roundtable Series first quarter schedule, visit the CFO Alliance events page, here: https://thecfoalliance.org/events.

The CFO Alliance Roundtable Series events focus on a range of topics that impact the CFO organization, while also including research data from multiple surveys and studies throughout the year, including the annual CFO Sentiment Study and the CFO Alliance Mid-Market Executive Compensation Study. The Roundtable Series live, inter-active format engages Finance executives from organizations of all sizes, across a diverse set of industries. 2017 Roundtable Series topics include:

Quarter 1 - Meeting Challenges & Capitalizing on Opportunities in 2017

Quarter 2 - Owning the Evolving Role of the CFO in Human Capital Optimization

Quarter 3 - Managing Risk in Unchartered Waters: Financial, Geo-Political, Cyber, Regulations

Quarter 4 - The Crystal Ball for CFO Success: What Matters Most Going into 2018

“The CFO Alliance 2017 Roundtable Series is our most popular program, and therefore, we are expanding the number of events and cities this year,” states Nick Araco, CEO of The CFO Alliance. “The peer-to-peer format continues to prove valuable to both seasoned and new executives.”

To view the 2016 CFO Roundtable Series Summary Report, click here: http://anyflip.com/ditk/ucql

About the CFO Alliance

The CFO Alliance is a leading network of over 6,000 CFOs and other executives in middle market organizations, both private and public. The CFO Alliance is both a collaborative online community platform, and the host of frequent learning and networking events in more than 10 cities across North America. In addition, The CFO Alliance sponsors several important studies and reports each year including the Annual CFO Sentiment Study, the Annual Mid-Market Executive Compensation Study, frequent "Pulse" surveys on timely topics, and the Roundtable Series Summary Report. For membership or sponsorship information, visit http://www.TheCFOAlliance.org, or call 484-437-2750.