Paycor Receives WorldatWork 2017 Seal of Distinction

Paycor receives WorldatWork's Seal of Distinction In order to remain competitive and productive, organizations must invest in their number one asset — their employees. The Seal of Distinction recipients are leading by example on these issues, and this is our chance to publicly recognize them.

Paycor, the industry leading Human Capital Management provider for SMBs, today announced they have earned WorldatWork’s Seal of Distinction for 2017. The seal is a unique mark of excellence designed to identify organizational success in total rewards effectiveness. Paycor is one of 160 organizations to be honored as a 2017 recipient.

Begun in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership.

Applicants are evaluated on:



Health & wellness

Pay for time not worked

Unpaid time off

Retirement

Perquisites

Base pay

Bonus programs

Short-term incentives

Long-term incentives

Performance management

Recognition

Development opportunities

Caring for dependents

Culture initiatives & community involvement

Financial wellness

Workplace flexibility

Workforce experience

This year’s recipients represent industries of education, finance, government, health, law, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals – and hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The 2017 list includes 80 companies who are first-time Seal of Distinction recipients. Eighty companies have received the seal in previous years. See the full list of 2017 recipients here.

Supporting Quotes:

“Happier, more fulfilled employees lead to better productivity and better service for our clients,” said Karen Crone. “Paycor recognizes that we employe the whole person – their career interests, their family life, their physical and financial health, and all the life milestones they’ll celebrate along the way. This Seal of Distinction recognizes our commitment to looking at our workplace experience through this lens. We are honored to be a part of the 2017 recipients.”

"The Seal of Distinction is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the organizations out there that go above and beyond in creating an enriching environment for their workforce,” said Anne Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. “The workplace is ever changing. In order to remain competitive and productive, organizations must invest in their number one asset — their employees. The Seal of Distinction recipients are leading by example on these issues, and this is our chance to publicly recognize and applaud their efforts."

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset—their people. Paycor’s personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor’s people operations solutions are recommended by today’s most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.

About WorldatWork®

The Total Rewards Association

WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. It's our mission to empower professionals to become masters in their fields. We do so by providing thought leadership in total rewards disciplines from the world's most respected experts; ensuring access to timely, relevant content; and fostering an active community of total rewards practitioners and leaders.

WorldatWork has more than 70,000 members and subscribers worldwide; more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies employ a WorldatWork member. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork has offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with more than 70 human resources associations around the world.