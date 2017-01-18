MicroAcccounting has the appropriate technical resources to take care of Intacct customers.

MicroAccounting’s Intacct consulting team members completed training and exams to receive Intacct’s Implementation Specialist certification. Intacct requires its partners to stay current with software training for resellers to assure the most knowledgeable consultants serve their clients.

“We were excited when Intacct rolled out the certification since we already invest in employee training to keep consultants up to speed with the latest technical information about the solutions we provide,” says Stuart Blumenthal, vice president of consulting at MicroAccounting.

Taylor Macdonald, senior vice president, Intacct says, “Intacct has recently rolled out required certification for all VAR partners and their consultants. This certification is critical since it ensures that a reseller like MicroAcccounting has the appropriate technical resources to take care of Intacct customers with consistency.”

“All the time and effort required for training that culminates in certifications is indicative of MicroAccounting’s commitment to support the Intacct product and clients. We appreciate the company’s respect for the certification process,” says Macdonald.

ABOUT MICROACCOUNTING—MicroAccounting is a leading consulting and technology firm that has improved the success of more than a thousand businesses over the past 28 years. A professional and experienced team provides first class implementations, technical support, process evaluation and system integration, and training. Consultants view every interaction with clients as an opportunity to support their revenue goals, increase productivity and decrease costs.

As a value-added reseller (VAR) of business software and service, MicroAccounting is one of the fastest growing Intacct partners and now offers Workforce Go! software for payroll, people and time, which is fully integrated with Intacct and other general ledgers. MicroAccounting is also one of the largest Sage partners in the nation, with expertise in Sage 100, Sage 500 ERP, Sage HRMS, Sage Payroll, Sage Fixed Assets and Sage CRM. In line with the commitment to innovation, MicroAccounting also provides its own hosting services, business intelligence products and ERP integration services.

Offices in metro Dallas and Chicago, and northeast Ohio support team members nationwide with the remote technology to serve clients located anywhere.

