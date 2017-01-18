Because of advances in surgical technique and pain control, we are able to perform what was once a very complex procedure in a few hours and offer patients a shorter recovery time in the comfort of their own homes.

As the population ages, so does the need for joint replacements. SurgCenter Development (SCD), a leading developer of ambulatory surgical centers throughout the United States, is filling that need having provided more than 16,000 joint replacements since 2013. SCD provided joint replacements to close to 7,000 patients in 19 states in 2016 alone and expects those numbers to grow in 2017.

“As the baby boomer generation ages, more and more of the population are in need of joint replacements, many of whom are still very active and are seeking an expedited recovery so their routines aren’t disrupted. Because of advances in surgical technique and pain control, we are able to perform what was once a very complex procedure in a few hours and offer patients a shorter recovery time in the comfort of their own homes,” said Dr. Stacey Berner, principal and chief executive officer. “We are going to continue to see the number of patients and procedures climb and to see joint replacement surgeries at ASCs become the norm in 2017.”

In 2016, more than 96% of SCD’s joint replacement patients were discharged the same day. Following an average four-hour recovery, 94% of hip patients and 97% of knee patients went home the same day. The readmission rate from joint replacement procedures was less than 1%.

SCD is partnered with over 1,250 surgeons in 107 ambulatory surgery centers across the United States.

###

ABOUT SURGCENTER DEVELOPMENT

SurgCenter Development is a corporation that partners with local surgeons to create physician-owned and physician-operated ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). SurgCenter Development has partnered to develop hundreds of successful and highly profitable surgery centers throughout the United States. For more information on SurgCenter Development, visit http://www.surgcenter.com.