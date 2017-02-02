The Heritage Institute Offers Ohio Teachers Special Promotion

"In performance ratings of our program, 93% of teachers said our courses helped them better engage their students while improving student academic achievement." Mike Seymour, THI President

The Heritage Institute (THI), an online provider of professional development courses for K-12 teachers, announced today a special promotion to offer teachers in Ohio the opportunity to take one class from the newly released 2017 catalog at a discounted rate of $75. Registration must occur before April 30th.

The Heritage Institute stands out in the minds of thousands of loyal educators who have joined their mission to “help teachers make a difference.” With a passion to see young people excel in school, THI helps teachers keep their vision and inspiration alive while providing the skills and new perspectives needed for education in the 21st century.

President Mike Seymour is confident that after taking one course from THI, teachers will be inspired to take many more. “In performance ratings of our program, 93% of teachers said our courses helped them better engage their students while improving student academic achievement. A lot of that is due to curriculum teachers can use right away as well as supportive communication from our instructors, all of whom have valuable experience,” Mike said.

For Completed courses, teachers receive continuing education quarter credits from Antioch University, Seattle, Washington - accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The credits can be used toward recertification and salary enhancements in most states.

About THI: The Heritage Institute is a comprehensive and affordable source of K-12 educator professional development. Based in Freeland, WA, THI has been inspiring teachers in the Pacific Northwest, nationally and internationally since 1978. Visit THI website: http://www.hol.edu. Toll Free: 1-800-445-1305