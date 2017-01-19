Tapping into the local talent of Pasadena, OrionClick has opened a 3,000 sq ft office on Colorado Blvd right in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. The online marketing firm generates over $100 Million in sales with 20 successful online properties.

Old Pasadena is one of the premiere shopping districts in the country. An eclectic mix of over 200 one-of-a-kind specialty boutiques and exclusive national retailers concentrated in an authentic downtown and all within walking distance.

OrionClick is looking for people to fill several positions, including graphic design, campaign management, search engine marketing, data analysis, and more. Anyone with experience in any facet of online advertising is invited to apply. Check back later in the month on Orionclick.com to view job listings and apply or send your resumes to jobs(at)orionclick(dot)com

The new Pasadena office is completely modern and offers plenty of comfortable amenities to make the exciting work of growing massive online businesses even more enjoyable.

Working at OrionClick's Pasadena office offers easy access to local shopping, restaurants, and hot spots.