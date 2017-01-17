“FamilySearch is excited to offer everyone the ability to easily collaborate with family members to preserve all of their precious family photos and stories, while making new discoveries about family history,” said John Owens, of FamilySearch.

JoyFLIPS has announced a comprehensive agreement with Family Search to connect family history to old photos. The partnership enables millions of people to easily discover more about their family’s history as they share old photos and the stories they tell.

The free service enabled by this partnership will allow anyone with a smartphone to not only easily scan, preserve and share the thousands of paper photos a typical family has, but also to share the stories behind these photos in voice and text, both on the phone and over the web. AI (Artificial Intelligence) then searches through these stories and conversations to identify people, dates and places that may be associated with some of the 1 billion plus persons in FamilySearch Family Tree. These discoveries are then automatically associated with photos and shared stories creating a deep and potent personal historic connection to each photograph.

Additional sources of historic media that relate directly to each of the families’ shared memories will be added soon. These rich-media sources include old newspaper and magazine articles, property and tax records, even old TV broadcasts. It is estimated that over 100 terabytes of legacy media are being brought online and made searchable each day.

The service intends to transform the family history experience into a living multi-media paradigm where anyone can easily socialize memories and build a legacy of shared storytelling that can be passed along for all generations.

“We are building a platform that allows millions of people worldwide to automatically fill in the background of family photos and stories with details pulled from billions of newspapers, magazines and genealogical records. Each new discovery spawns new stories, which in turn lead to more discoveries,” said JoyFLIPS CEO Vincent Titolo. “We are also proud to announce that JoyFLIPS has been chosen as a semi-finalist for the Innovator Showdown at the 2017 RootsTech conference in Salt Lake City,” he continued.

The JoyFLIPS app and web service are free with unlimited usage. JoyFLIPS also enhances the photo scanning and sharing experience by offering a “one-stop-shop” for all things associated with photos, such as printed books to memorialize family events and professional photo restoration.

“FamilySearch is excited to offer everyone the ability to easily collaborate with family members to preserve all of their precious family photos and stories, while making new discoveries about family history,” said John Owens, Manager of Partner Services at FamilySearch.

About JoyFLIPS

JoyFLIPS is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that allows millions of people worldwide to discover and preserve their family history by connecting old print photos and family storytelling to the vast resources of historical documents now available online. Our technology provides the tools to scan, preserve and share thousands of print photos, and to pass down the stories they tell through storytelling in voice and text. We then automatically connect these stories to related historical media from numerous sources. For more information about JoyFLIPS technology visit http://www.joyflips.com or download the iPhone app at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/joyflips-free-unlimited-scanning/id1086378359

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah http://www.familysearch.org.

