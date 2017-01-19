Chicago’s fastest growing, luxury cosmetics and skincare brand, A’Marie Collection, is proud to announce that Power 92.3’s midday radio personality, Maha Gorgi will act as the brand’s first-ever celebrity spokesmodel for Chicago, IL. Gorgi will collaborate with A’Marie Collection on various projects, which include: personal appearances, social media campaigns, digital promotions, and philanthropic initiatives to support the brand’s mission to help women and the development of their babies.

A’Marie Collection’s line of beauty products originated in December 2015, shortly after founder and CEO, Arishe Sim’s traumatizing ordeal in losing three infant children 10 months apart at 19 weeks. Sims took her energy and experience, and developed a cosmetics and skincare product line. A portion of the proceeds go to nonprofit organizations whose focus is raising funds and awareness for programs to end premature birth, birth defects, and infant mortality.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Midday Maha from Chicago’s own Power 92,” says Arishe Sims, founder and CEO of A’Marie Collection. “Maha perfectly embodies glam, confidence and strength. And because our brand signifies inner beauty, strength and uplifts women through adversities, we knew Maha would be our ideal candidate to represent our brand.”

Maha Gorgi is best known for being Chicago’s Power 92.3’s midday radio personality but she is also a host for countless high-profile events, a DJ and a beauty enthusiast. Maha’s radio journey started in 2006, after she attended one of the nation’s top educational institutes in art, Columbia College Chicago and interned with a few Chicago radio stations throughout her duration in college.

In the fall of 2014, Maha was hired to Chicago’s, Power 92.3FM, and since then, has interviewed some of the biggest names in the hip hop industry including Trey Songz, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Elle Varner, and Katt Williams to name a few.

"I am a huge fan of A’Marie Collection products," says Maha Gorgi. "I was sold when I heard that the brand is hypo allergenic, non comedogenic and not animal tested and is committed to giving back to nonprofit organizations such as the March of Dimes and Ava Marie Foundation to help fund research to find cures for premature births and infant mortality. Their mission to give back and empower women has truly inspired me and has motivated me to become apart of their team even more."

The A’Marie Collection has evolved into a cosmetics brand designed to fit all skin types and skin tones. A’Marie’s cosmetics and skin care products are created with the highest standards in pigments and ingredients which are Paragon Free, Hypo Allergenic, Allergy Tested, Non Comedogenic, Fragrance Free and never tested on animals.

For more information about A’Marie Collection visit, http://www.amariecollection.com.