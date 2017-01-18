Intergenerational home sales at Esencia propelled Rancho Mission Viejo into the 20 Top Planned Communities in the Nation As an inter-generational village, Esencia features new-home floorplans and amenities that appeal to key homebuying groups including Millennials and the 55-plus crowd.

Backed by a scenic South Orange County hilltop location, a full range of single-level and multi-story Napa-inspired homes, an expanding list of recreational and social amenities, as well as a reputation for nurturing neighborliness among all ages and life stages, the new inter-generational village of Esencia on the Rancho Mission Viejo community tallied an impressive 458 homes sales in 2016, a robust increase of 52% over 2015, thereby placing Rancho Mission Viejo on the list of the 20 top-selling master-planned communities in the nation*.

“We’re thrilled with this achievement,” said Nadine Corrigan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rancho Mission Viejo LLC, stewards of the historic Rancho Mission Viejo cattle ranch and farm as well as master planner/developer of the Rancho Mission Viejo community. “Savvy homeshoppers have discovered that they just get more at Esencia. They select the unique homes of their dreams from an offering of very distinctive neighborhoods set atop some of the highest elevations overlooking a historic ranch and thousands of acres of protected open space. They also enjoy access to an incredibly long list of recreational amenities designed to invite fun, provoke play and nurture the soul, body and spirit. Plus, no other new planned community in Orange County offers the same level of resident activities, celebrations, workshops, classes, health and wellness programs, happy hours, resident-led clubs, and key community partnerships. Our impressive home sales demonstrate the importance homebuyers place on the unique attributes and advantages found at Esencia on The Ranch.”

Corrigan explained that Esencia is the second village to open on the new 14,000-home ranch community of Rancho Mission Viejo (“The Ranch”) and provides an integrated mix of “all age” and 55-plus homes terraced into hillsides and atop elevated hilltops.

Spanning 23,000 acres, Rancho Mission Viejo is the largest new community in California. Approximately 75% of The Ranch is preserved open space known as The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. The remaining 25% is identified for the phased development of multiple villages over the coming decades. At build-out, up to 6,000 of the homes planned for Rancho Mission Viejo will be “Gavilan” homes designated for people age 55 and older. In addition, Rancho Mission Viejo is planned to include sites for parks and schools, miles of multi-user trails, recreational clubhouses, community farms, civic uses, child care centers, places of worship and up to 5 million square feet of non-residential uses including shopping, dining and employment centers.

Currently, the village of Esencia offers a limited number of spacious single family detached homes within its Canyon House Neighborhoods with just 125 primarily single-level homes remaining in its four Gavilan 55-plus neighborhoods. And, now selling is a brand new collection of homes in Esencia’s Hilltop Neighborhoods which are proximate to the new Hilltop Club opening this Spring. Homes now offered for sale at Esencia range in price from the high $300,000s to over $1 million.

“As an inter-generational village, Esencia features new-home floorplans that appeal to key homebuying groups including Millennials and the 55-plus crowd who desire space for entertaining, carefree and low maintenance yards, free-flowing indoor-outdoor areas, and distinctive Napa-inspired farmhouse interpretive architecture that’s fresh and authentic to The Ranch,” said

Corrigan. “Young and growing families will find spacious homes at Esencia with lots of interior and exterior living space, the preferred bed/bath count, and inviting gourmet kitchens for family gatherings. And, all homebuyers will enjoy the impressive list of amenities on The Ranch, including expansive clubhouses, small retreats, event bars and pools to enjoy, and interconnecting pathways to walk and trails to hike – all surrounded by acres upon acres of protected open space.”

Corrigan noted that two clubhouses are already open on The Ranch, with the social centerpiece Hilltop Club now preparing to open this Spring. From its location atop the highest elevations at Esencia, The Hilltop Club will include fitness and group spaces, a swimming pool and spa, children’s wading pool, a bar for seasonal and special event use, an arcade, fire pits, bocce ball courts, barbecue pavilion, and a large event lawn.

Gavilan 55-plus residents enjoy exclusive access to their own resort-style recreational amenities which include several outdoor parks, The Hacienda clubhouse with indoor lounge as well as The Outlook swim and social retreat.

Plus, already open on The Ranch are three additional swimming pools and spas, three community farms, water splash zones, numerous picnic/grilling pavilions and event rooms with kitchens, two fully equipped fitness centers, seasonal/special event bars, sports fields, an adventure play park, miles of pathways and multi-use trails, tot lots, bocce ball and pickle ball courts, fire pits, a putting green, gardens and patio gathering places, a scenic oak canyon preserve to traverse, and even a coffeehouse (Canyon Coffee) serving Peet’s Coffees and Teas in addition to freshly baked muffins and prepackaged foods.

In addition, now preparing to open soon at Esencia are a bounty of places for outdoor gatherings including a small scenic camping area with a casting pond, a village green with a stage for concerts in the park, movie nights, and all sorts of community events as well as a dog park, additional trails and pathways, and even more parks and small retreats with picnic pavilions, fire pits, and a range of recreational amenities.

Also planned for Esencia is The Pavilion, a multi-purpose building which will include a gymnasium, tot lot, outdoor gathering space, and open play area with soccer field and softball backstop. Next to The Pavilion is the site for Esencia K-8, part of the Capistrano Unified School District and slated to open for the start of school in 2018. A large multi-use sports park is also being designed for Esencia as is an exciting linear park with all sorts of passive and active amenities. And, approximately 50 acres of commercial space has been allocated at Esencia for such uses as retail shops and services, restaurants, medical offices, and more. Opening early this year on The Ranch is the Sendero Marketplace retail center anchored by a Gelson’s grocery store, Rite Aid and several specialty and professional shops and services including restaurants and boutiques.

“And finally,” said Corrigan, “what creates the exceptional sense of inter-generational connectedness and community unity found only on The Ranch is RanchLife, a community organization which hosts and fosters a full calendar of traditional community-wide celebrations, special programs and events, happy hours, clubs, and unique Ranch resident-only experiences. Though RanchLife, Ranch residents are invited to on docent-led hikes explore the protected open spaces that encompass the nearly 17,000-acre Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, enjoy weekly get-togethers such as Taco Tuesdays at the Hacienda, ‘Wine’ Down Wednesdays at The Outpost event bar, and Canyon Nights spent listening to bands play at The Canyon House, or maybe they’ll decide to try their hand at farming by becoming farm hands and joining our unique Agrihood™. Either way, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here on The Ranch.”

Esencia on The Ranch is located just 2.3 miles from downtown San Juan Capistrano and five miles from San Clemente and Doheny State Beach, with easy access provided to the employment and retail centers of Ladera Ranch, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita and other Orange County areas.