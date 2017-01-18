Seaboard Marine Announces New Ocean Freight Service to St. Lucia

Seaboard Marine recently announced a new ocean freight service in the Caribbean that will now include Castries, St. Lucia. The new weekly service is support by two container ships that will commence Thursday, January 26th, 2017, departing from PortMiami, Florida with a five (5) day transit to Castries, St. Lucia.

"This direct, weekly service enhancement gives our valued customers an early departure and the shortest available transit time to St. Lucia. With same day cargo availability at destination, we are confident we will bring increased efficiency to this market," said Stephen Bell, Vice President of Seaboard Marine's Caribbean Division. "With the combined capabilities of our PortMiami facility, our warehouse and our cross-dock operations in Miami, we have the necessary infrastructure to handle cargo of all varieties and from any origin within the United States."

Seaboard Marine is a world-class ocean carrier with shipping services between North America, the Caribbean Basin, Central and South America. With a fleet of nearly 30 vessels and over 55,000 dry, refrigerated, specialized containers and related equipment, Seaboard Marine provides cargo shipping services between 30 countries in the Western Hemisphere. In addition, Seaboard Marine’s operations include terminals at PortMiami and the Port of Houston.