Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the $68,470,000 tax-exempt, fixed-rate, Regional West Medical Center Series 2016A issue through the Hospital Authority No. 1 of Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska.

Regional West Medical Center (Regional West), rated “BBB+” by Fitch Ratings, operates a 166 acute care bed regional referral center hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Regional West is one of only three level II trauma centers in the State of Nebraska and provides trauma care to a four-state region encompassing eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, northern Colorado and western Nebraska.



Ziegler served as the sole manager of the Series 2016A Bond issue that refunded the outstanding portion of Regional West’s Series 2012A fixed-rate private placement and the Series 2012B variable rate private placement. The Series 2016A bonds include $25 million of project financing for multiple capital improvement projects on Regional West’s main campus. In conjunction with the Series 2016A financing, Medical Center restructured its Series 2013 fixed-rate placement that also included $5 million of additional new money proceeds with a local capital partner

“With this refinancing, we were able to substantially restructure our debt service to achieve a number of goals in the realignment of our capital structure which will help provide for Regional West’s future growth,” stated John Mentgen, President and Chief Executive Officer for Regional West Health Services.

Ziegler assisted management in obtaining an inaugural Fitch rating of “BBB+” compared to the Medical Center’s prior rating of “Baa2” by Moody’s despite new leverage. The overall plan of finance reduced the Medical Center’s maximum annual debt service by approximately $1 million and facilitated covenant relief. Ziegler also served as swap advisor on the termination of a fixed payer swap which further reduces the Medical Center’s capital structure risk going forward.



Mike Quinn, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Finance practice, commented, “Ziegler was delighted to assist its longtime client led by Mr. Mentgen with the Series 2016 issuance. Regional West is a critically essential provider of care to its community. The financing provides cost effective, new debt capital that assists the organization with its growth initiatives. The refunding component optimizes the organization’s debt portfolio eliminating all remaining capital structure risk.”

