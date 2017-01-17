Cannon & Dunphy S.C. are proud to announce that seven members of our legal team have been selected for a number of 2016 Super Lawyers Awards. Patrick Dunphy has been named as a Super Lawyer every year since its inception and was named as a Top Ten in the State Super Lawyer for the 7th time since 2008. Mark Thomsen, Edward Robinson, Sarah Kaas Al Foeckler, Robert D. Crivello and Brett A. Eckstein were also named, each of them having been selected multiple times.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that selects the most outstanding lawyers on a state-by-state basis from over 70 different practice area. The final list represents 5% of lawyers within their respective state who have attained both a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that utilizes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluation of candidates as well as peer reviews sorted by practice area, resulting in a distinguished and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Brett specializes in many practice areas, including civil rights, personal injury, products liability, and appellate practice. Brett was named as a Rising Star from 2008-2015 and a Super Lawyer in 2016.

Also a member of the Wisconsin State Bar, Robert has also been singled out on the Super Lawyers list before. From 2008 to 2012, Robert, like Brett, was one of their Rising Stars, of which only 2.5% of attorneys in the state are selected.

Sarah has been named a Super Lawyer from 2010 to 2016 and named as one of the Top 25 Women Attorneys in Wisconsin by Super Lawyers in 2012.

Mark is a prominent and active member in the legal community. Some of his memberships include the American Bar Association, American Association for Justice, President of Marquette University Law School Alumni Association (2003-2004), and Chair of the Amicus Curiae Brief Committee.

Edward has been named on the Wisconsin Super Lawyers list for Personal Injury Law every year since 2009. He has published numerous articles on the law and is an active member of the legal community, often giving presentations.

Al is deeply involved in his local community; he is a board member of Oak Creek Library Foundation and has served as the Interim Mayor of Oak Creek from December 2011 to April 2012. Al has been named as either a Rising Star or a Super Lawyer every year since 2007.

Patrick is a co-founder of Cannon & Dunphy S.C., which began in 1985 and has since been dedicated to representing victims of negligence. He has served as the president of Wisconsin Academy of Trial Lawyers, which is now known as Wisconsin Association for Justice. Patrick specializes in general negligence, product liability, and professional malpractice. To learn more about the firm, visit our site.