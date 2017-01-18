Actors, Models & Talent for Christ Launch Nationwide SHINE Tour

After 35 years, America’s most famous non-profit talent development ministry, Actors, Models & Talent for Christ (AMTC), is making its flagship event, SHINE, more affordable and accessible by launching the brand new, nationwide SHINE Tour. Grads like X-Men’s Quicksilver, Evan Peters, teen heartthrob Ricardo Hurtado from Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, country music star Chris Young, and TC Stallings, star of the most recent Kendrick Brothers film, War Room, began their careers with AMTC’s SHINE Conference. AMTC was a mainstream talent development company that made the unusual transformation to a non-profit ministry, following the conversion of its founder, Carey Lewis.

Says Lewis, “Bad is bold in the entertainment industry, so good must be bolder. Kids and adults need to find stars who are role models off the stage, and not just on it. We’re actually entering a time of favor for Christian performers, which can also be seen in college and professional sports. Maybe for the first time in 50 years, it’s cool to be a Christian in Hollywood. Kudos to Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, LeCrae, Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry, Jeff Gordon and Tim Tebow for leading the way.”

AMTC searches for aspiring actors, models, singers, dancers and comedians, ages 4 and up, will be conducted in over 50 U.S. cities, as well as eApplication options available worldwide. For performers chosen to attend the SHINE Tour conferences, training and preparation will precede the 3-day event, with dozens of career-making talent executives looking for their next new stars.

Currently scheduled SHINE 2017 Tour Conferences include:

Atlanta - May 5-7

Dallas - July 28-30

L.A. - September 1 - 3 (Labor Day Weekend)

Chicago - September 29 - October 1

NY/NJ - November 3-5

Orlando - date TBD

