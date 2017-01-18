“Right now is a put up or shut up moment for all of us in the business of the arts,” said Emily Best, Seed&Spark founder and CEO.

Seed&Spark announced the #100DaysOfDiversity initiative, a movement joining creators, audiences, brands, festivals and organizations to actively increase representation in entertainment in 100 days starting January 20.

#100DaysOfDiversity will showcase America’s diversity and the power of storytelling to increase inclusion and empathy through curated films, crowdfunding campaigns, guest bloggers from the film community and ongoing conversation on social media using the hashtag #100DaysOfDiversity. The goal is simple: to get more inclusive work made and watched in 100 days. Seed&Spark has gathered dozens of film organizations together to provide incentives for both filmmakers and audiences to join the movement.

The list of partners joining Seed&Spark provide broad and deep support for the entire lifecycle of a creative project: from funding, pitching and marketing support (such as The Black List, Tribeca Film Institute, Picture Motion and Askwith&Co); to production tools and technologies, (such as Film Tools, G-Technology, Teradek, Fiilex, AVID); to festival fee waivers (such as True/False, Oak Cliff, Sidewalk, and New Orleans); and even theatrical screenings at Northwest Film Forum and the Doris Duke Theatre.

“Right now is a put up or shut up moment for all of us in the business of the arts,” said Emily Best, Seed&Spark founder and CEO. "We know that entertainment is so much more than just that — that who we put on the screen, who works behind the scenes, and the stories that are told profoundly shape our cultural landscape. Moving pictures are everywhere: they are our national pastime and our most powerful export. While the forces at work in our government seem to be to reject the plurality of modern society, we as artists, arts organizations, and arts businesses have a moral imperative to create an inclusive visual landscape for our national audiences and business landscape for our colleagues. counteract those forces with our work. The thing is: it's really easy to make inclusion a part of entertainment. All you have to do is do it. We hope with the groundswell of support from our partners, we will achieve the tipping point after which the diversity numbers steadily (and quickly) increase."

Seed&Spark invites filmmakers to take part in #100DaysOfDiversity by using Seed&Spark’s best-in-class, filmmaker-focused crowdfunding platform to bring their inclusive, innovative stories to the screen. Filmmakers who launch campaigns during the #100DaysOfDiversity will be eligible for filmmaker perks worth more than $20,000 in total from the partnering brands. A full list of partnering organizations, filmmaker perks and eligibility requirements can be viewed at http://www.seedandspark.com/100days/perks.

The 100 Days begins on January 20, 2017 and ends on April 29, 2017. The 14-week initiative includes seven themes that explore and celebrate the very real diversity of our nation with curated films available to watch and crowdfunding campaigns active during that time. Additionally, Seed&Spark will contribute $1 to the It Gets Better Project for each new subscriber during the Modern Love theme (Feb. 17-March 2, 2017).

Jan. 20-Feb. 2: Democracy in Action: Exercising our freedoms and examining the policies and structures of our country.

Feb. 3-Feb. 16: Black History. Present. Future. Celebrating the Black stories and storytellers in front of and behind the camera.

Feb. 17-Mar 2: Modern Love: Real love comes in all shapes, sizes, genders and expressions. During this timeframe, Seed&Spark will donate $1 to the It Gets Better Project for each new subscriber to the platform.

Mar 3-Mar 16: American Families: American families take many forms

Mar 17-Mar 30: Faiths of All Kinds: Films and filmmakers that feature faiths of all kinds

Mar 31-Apr 13: The American Dream: Underdog stories that feature a truly inclusive landscape across: race, gender, class, ability, sexual orientation, age...

Apr 14-Apr 29: Melting Pot: Cultures meeting in that uniquely American way and the conflict, beauty and insight that results

Those who are interested in joining Seed&Spark in celebrating the #100DaysOfDiversity are invited to participate by launching a crowdfunding campaign, supporting filmmaking that challenges the status quo by becoming a member (first month free), and using the hashtag #100DaysOfDiversity to share films, articles and personal statements about filmmaking freedom and their commitment to increasing representation. Most importantly, Seed&Spark is elevating diverse programming on its own streaming platform as well as the programming of its partners to get audiences actively watching more inclusive work.

More details and updates can be found at http://www.seedandspark.com/100days.

# # #