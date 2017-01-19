We're happy to be independent again with a focus on inspiring the next generation of customer experience leaders.

Don Peppers and Martha Rogers, Ph.D., have announced the formation of CX Speakers LLC, a new professional services company providing workshops, keynote presentations and thought leadership centered on business issues related to all customer experience topics.

According to Don Peppers, “CX Speakers will assist global enterprises trying to manage or improve customer experience in order to maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace. This continues the work Martha Rogers and I began, both as co-authors, and as founders of Peppers & Rogers Group.” Peppers and Rogers are regularly sought by Fortune 500 companies for counsel and insight. And through CX Speakers, according to Martha Rogers, “We plan to help companies crack the code on customer measurement and value, business strategy, trust, corporate culture, innovation and the disruptive effects of emerging technologies.”

Peppers and Rogers are often credited with igniting the customer experience revolution in 1993 with their first book, "The One to One Future" (Doubleday). "Inc. Magazine’s" editor-in-chief called this book “one of the two or three most important business books ever written,” while "BusinessWeek" said it was the “bible of the new marketing.” Between them, Peppers and Rogers have written a dozen books on customer-focused business strategies, selling more than a million copies in 18 languages. In 2016, an updated edition of "Extreme Trust:Turning Proactive Honesty and Flawless Execution into Long-Term Profits" was released by Penguin. Also in 2016, Peppers released "Customer Experience: What, How and Why Now," a collection of essays on how to build a customer-centric business in this era of disruptive technology. And in 2017, Wiley published the third edition of "Managing Customer Experience and Relationships: A Strategic Framework," by Peppers and Rogers, now the leading graduate-level textbook in the field they helped create and used widely as an essential desk reference for business professionals.

Explaining the newly launched business, Peppers said “We are honored to have played a role in building Peppers & Rogers Group into such a great consulting brand and look forward to its continued success, but we’re also happy to be independent again with a focus on inspiring and training the next generation of customer experience leaders irrespective of their consulting or other business relationships.”

Joining Peppers and Rogers in this new venture are General Manager Michael Dandrea and Administrative Director Susan Tocco. For more information on CX Speakers LLC visit http://www.cxspeakers.com.

###

About CX Speakers:

Led by Don Peppers and Martha Rogers, Ph.D., CX Speakers inspires, educates and trains B2B and B2C companies and employees around the globe to build more meaningful and engaging relationships with their customers. We deliver dynamic keynote presentations, custom CX workshops, executive training, business development support and thought-leadership content. Don and Martha have had the pleasure of working with hundreds of clients on six continents. They include large enterprises like AXA, CenturyLink, Transamerica, Yahoo! and Comcast; major conference and event organizers such as WOBI, New Hope Media and World Congress; industry associations including DMA, ASFA and CUNA; and CX vendors like SAP, eLoyalty and InContact.