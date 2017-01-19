Macromatic Protects Submersible Pumps

Macromatic's Over Temperature & Seal Leakage Relay

Macromatic Industrial Controls announced today its new TCF Series relays which protect submersible pumps against damage from over temperature and leaking seals. These Over Temperature & Seal Leakage relays are deadfront-mounted on an inner door for easier viewing of the LEDs and accessibility of switches and buttons.

TCF Series | Over Temperature & Seal Leakage Relays



Approximately one-half inch shorter than the competition which could permit the use of a shallower, less-expensive enclosure

Two-color LEDs indicate both normal status & fault conditions for better troubleshooting

UL Listed when used with back-mounted sockets required for deadfront door-mounting

Full-featured, competitively priced relay, five-year warranty

About Macromatic Industrial Controls

Located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Macromatic Industrial Controls engineers and manufactures industrial relays that control electrical processes and monitor power for damaging fault conditions. Macromatic provides solutions for almost any application in any industry. Macromatic’s products are used in the HVACR, pump control, material handling, motor control, generator, and lift and elevator industries. As an independently-owned manufacturer of state-of-the-art control and monitoring products for over 40 years, Macromatic takes pride in its short lead-time, flexible product design, and exceptional technical support.

More information including knowledge based articles, technical support, competitor cross-reference, and company history is available at http://www.macromatic.com.