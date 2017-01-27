Cleaning, On Demand. A maid whenever you want.

Are in-laws coming for a surprise visit? Was there a special event that needs next-day cleaning? Is there an office that needs cleaning? Well look no further because MaidsApp has the solution to every problem. The app says it all! MaidsApp is an innovative app that allows its customers to have maids at their doorstep within hours. This new, quick and convenient cleaning service is perfect for last minute help when one needs a clean and shiny home.

MaidsApp is the first of its kind that offers on-demand cleaning services for residents all throughout the Los Angeles area. Users simply download the app, add their home or business address, click which type of service they want and receive a quote. Once they select hire, customers are able to see a picture of their maid and they will generally arrive within the hour. Upon arriving, the maids are taken on a walk-through of the residence or office to receive their assignments. Afterwards, the maids perform another walk-through to ensure tasks are completed to the customer’s satisfaction. Once the maid marks an order as completed, customer’s can rate their maid on the app.

All of the company's maids undergo extensive security checks and a screening process to ensure that customers are not only getting quality service, but they are also welcoming honest and hard working professionals into their home.

MaidsApp is the first company to be founded by two women. “As busy mothers with children running around, we were always looking for a fast and convenient cleaning service that could be at our house within the hour and we were just disappointed every time”, says co founder of MaidsApp Anita Rostomyan. “After launching our app, our house is always spotless and we have more time to spend with our children!”

MaidsApp revolutionized the cleaning service industry by being the first company to introduce an app that offers high performing, great quality and convenient cleaning services. MaidsApp has been featured on Forbes, Thrillist and TechCrunch as one of the fastest, easiest ways to get cleaning services with the click of a button. With MaidsApp customers are guaranteed to get more than what they pay for and their home will be the proof.

Please visit https://maidsapp.com for more information, including video and screenshots of the app.

Download App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/maidsapp/id955387051?mt=8