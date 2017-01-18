PandaDoc has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for the Security Trust Service Principle Organizations that utilize PandaDoc’s document automation platform can now be certain that their data is protected, because we have rigorous controls in place to address important security commitments.

PandaDoc, the premier digital transaction management solution, today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for the Security Trust Service Principle following an independent audit completed by SSAE 16 Professionals. Organizations can now close more deals with better, more secure quotes, proposals and contract management processes with PandaDoc.

"Organizations that utilize PandaDoc’s document automation platform can now be certain that their data is protected, because we have rigorous controls in place to address important security commitments," said Mikita Mikado, CEO of PandaDoc. "As a cloud-based SaaS company, we believe it is important to provide our customers with assurance and confidence that their data, and their customer’s data, is protected.”

Completion of the audit demonstrates that stringent controls are in place to ensure the security of customer and prospect data. The SOC 2 report focuses on five Trust Service Principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy for service organizations such as SaaS providers.

PandaDoc’s report is intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that require information and assurance about the controls at a service organization that affect the security, availability and processing integrity of the systems used to process user data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation platform that integrates with existing CRM, ERP, payment processing and other industry specific systems. PandaDoc increases the productivity and close rates of sales professionals by giving them more effective sales documents at the final stage of the buying cycle. The PandaDoc solution brings document creation, CRM merge, analytics, configure price quote (CPQ) and eSignature together in one seamless offering.

PandaDoc features include: eSignature, data merge, along with data-driven feedback to build, edit, execute and track documents.

About PandaDoc

PandaDoc helps organizations close more deals with better quotes, proposals, and contract management processes. Features include eSignature, data merge, and data driven feedback to build, edit, execute, and track documents. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, California, PandaDoc is backed by Altos Ventures. Learn more at pandadoc.com.