Provide Nutrition Is Acquired By Op2Labs

Provide Nutrition LC (http://www.providenutrition.com), a leader in medical nutrition products announced today the acquisition by OP2Labs, LLC. The acquisition will combine Provide Nutrition with Frog Performance, LLC, as wholly owned subsidiaries of OP2 Labs. The acquisition will enable the company to expand its existing product line with the introduction of new products and markets.

“I’ve worked with the team at OP2Labs for a number of years and I’m excited about this acquisition and the ability it will give us to expand significantly into the retail space. We have been successful providing great products into hospitals, nursing homes and other professional health facilities, we want to continue growing,” said Bradley K. Andrews, Founder and CEO of Provide Nutrition. “By combining our resources and operations, we have created efficiencies that we can then pass on to our customers. We also have the ability to continue innovating and making products that will aid in increasing strength, prolonging endurance and accelerating recovery.”

Alexander Kunz, CEO of OP2 Labs stated, “The addition of Provide Nutrition and their team builds on our expansion from the sports nutrition market into the health and wellness category. Brad and his team add a new dimension to OP2 Labs. They have already contributed with the strengthening of their leading product and the addition of a new formulation.”

Andrews will continue working with the company in an advisory role. In this role, he’ll provide strategic input on the company’s direction, long-term vision and new products.

As part of the acquisition, Provide Nutrition has been rebranded as Transcend Sciences and continues providing functional, top-shelf, nutritional products to the healthcare industry and private markets. The rebranding includes renaming its banner liquid protein product, Provide Gold to ProT Gold.

ProT Gold is a highly concentrated liquid protein and falls under classification by the FDA as a medical food. ProT Gold now contains 17.5 grams of protein in one ounce and is used by dieticians and physicians in medical facilities nationwide and five foreign countries. Clinical research has indicated that it starts working at the cellular level to increase strength, prolong endurance, and accelerate recovery.

In addition to ProT Gold, the company has also introduced a new product, ProT Gold+F. This new product combines the company’s liquid protein with a prebiotic fiber that contains 11.5 grams of protein and 6 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving.

ProT Gold+F provides a number of benefits, including:



Supports dietary fiber needs, gastrointestinal health, and bowel management.

11.5 grams total protein + 6g soluble fiber per 1 ounce serving, including 2 grams of Arginine.

Enzyme-hydrolyzed collagen protein for rapid absorption; In vitro study demonstrated 100% digestibility in under 15 minutes.

2 grams of Arginine per serving for accelerated wound healing.

Complete protein; Fortified with Arginine, Taurine, Tryptophan, Histidine, Methionine, Glutamine, & Cysteine.

No Sugar, fats, gluten, GMOs, lactose or soy.

Safe for diabetics, dialysis patients and persons with allergies.

For more information about the merger or about the company’s liquid protein products, visit, http://www.transcendsciences.com/.

About Transcend Sciences:

Transcend Sciences began 10 years ago and has been a manufacturer and marketer of medical nutrition products. Transcend Sciences customers include hospitals, nursing homes, home care companies and physician offices in the US and five foreign countries. Its leading liquid protein product, Provide Gold, has been recognized for its success and benefits in the professional healthcare market as well as utilized by professional athletes on over 30 professional teams in all sports categories. Find out more at: http://www.transcendsciences.com/.