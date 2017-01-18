Kevin Harrington and AsSeenOnTV.pro Launch DRTV Campaign with the HEFT

AsSeenOnTV.pro Stop shoveling snow the old fashioned way by bending over to grab the shaft—next time, use The HEFT and stand upright! Past News Releases RSS

Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with the HEFT.

Shoveling snow can be painful, and that pain means tens of thousands of people need medical attention due to snow shoveling injuries. Stop shoveling snow the old fashioned way by bending over to grab the shaft—next time, use The HEFT and stand upright! The HEFT is the fastest, easiest-attaching secondary handle for most standard, long shaft tools (shovels, rakes, brooms, and more), making these tools more ergonomic to help reduce pain, fatigue, and potential injury.

In less than a second, The HEFT attaches with a simple twist of the wrist. With no moving parts or tools needed for installation, the award-winning secondary handle immediately puts users in a more upright position. This preferred position helps reduce pain and decrease the risk of back injury, making snow shoveling or gardening a whole lot easier and safer.

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, The HEFT will be appearing in :30 and :60 spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world’s biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company’s creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro’s veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

For more information on the HEFT, please visit http://www.TheHEFTUSA.com