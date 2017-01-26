“The meaningful behavioral, social, and communicatory outcomes we assist our clients in achieving would not be possible without our engaged and skilled clinical team as well as the participation and support of the caregivers,” said Becky Lamont

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Pathways Behavioral Consulting with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction, and qualifications and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“Pathways Behavioral Consulting is a practice that is organized around an unwavering principle to adhere to the highest standards of quality within the field of Applied Behavior Analysis. This focus is apparent in the proactive strategies taken to ensure that all staff meet excellent professional and clinical standards and that treatment programs are targeted and comprehensive,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are thrilled to commend the President and Founder, Becky Lamont, and her organization on creating an ethical and effective program that is an invaluable resource to the autism community in Atlanta.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“The meaningful behavioral, social, and communicatory outcomes we assist our clients in achieving would not be possible without our engaged and skilled clinical team as well as the participation and support of the caregivers,” said Becky Lamont, M.Ed., BCBA. “We are invigorated from receiving this Award of Distinction and our team looks forward to providing innovative and effective ABA services in Fulton County and beyond in the years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Pathways Behavioral Consulting

We strive to maximize outcomes and enhance the lives of individuals with autism and developmental disorders through the provision of excellent evidence based educational and behavioral services. Through continual professional learning and continuous improvements, we will provide the highest quality of services and turn research into practice. For more information, please visit http://pathwaysbehavior.com/.