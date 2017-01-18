Gensuite to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Headquarters Expansion

Gensuite's Cincinnati office expansion is part of a global initiative to expand Gensuite’s global presence and support services to subscribers in every world region, and is joined by office expansions in Mumbai, India; Aguascalientes, Mexico; and Austin, Texas, USA locations over Summer 2016.

“Our latest expansion is a part of our continuing commitment to serving the needs of our expanding subscriber community. We are honored that our subscribers have entrusted us with this responsibility and we have dedicated ourselves to developing a highly talented and committed global team to support our users and exceed customer expectations,” said Brittany O’Bryan, Gensuite’s Senior Corporate Manager.

The event will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 4:15 PM and will include a cocktail reception. Gensuite extends an invitation to business and community leaders from across the Greater Cincinnati area to join the celebration. Please contact Lead Event Operations Specialist, Jessica Button, at Jessica.Button(at)gensuitellc(dot)com if you are interested in attending.

