Knowlura and CampusLogic Announce Referral Partnership

CampusLogic, innovators of the only student financial aid engagement platform for colleges and universities, announced today that it has entered into a referral partnership with Knowlura, a leading education company focused on helping higher education institutions identify and develop dynamic strategies for institutions serving the non-traditional student market. Under the agreement, Knowlura will actively refer CampusLogic solutions to clients interested in pursuing solutions for their financial aid departments.

Many students fail to complete enrollment because of complicated financial aid processes. CampusLogic will help Knowlura boost enrollment for its clients by making financial aid easy, mobile, and personalized. The partnership will provide new opportunities for CampusLogic and give Knowlura an enhanced service offering.

“When enrollment and financial aid work together, schools can better serve their students by removing barriers to admission,” said CampusLogic Vice President of Sales, Chris Boyster. “This partnership combines the CampusLogic platform with Knowlura’s depth of enrollment management expertise to streamline financial aid and increase enrollment.”

Knowlura CEO Greg Baker added, “There’s real value in simplifying financial aid for schools that offer online programs. We hear, first-hand, how frustrated students are with the financial aid process. It’s lengthy, confusing, and paper-heavy. Students who are predisposed to online learning are even less willing to go through all the traditional hoops, meaning they may never get through the door and into the classroom.”

“CampusLogic helps institutions make the financial aid process easier, digital, and self-service. I look forward to recommending CampusLogic to all our customers,” Baker said.

About CampusLogic

CampusLogic transforms the way colleges and universities deliver financial aid with the first—and only—student financial aid engagement platform of its kind. Easy. Mobile. Personalized. Cloud-based technology simplifies the process, so more students can get through the door and into class. Today, more than 80 institutions and 450K+ active students, enjoy improved enrollment, efficiencies, and overall student satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.campuslogic.com

About Knowlura

At our core, Knowlura is focused on working with institutions to bring progress to their online education strategies. It is our mission to help our partner institutions reveal a path to progress through transparency, collaboration and expertise. Over the past ten years, we have partnered with a variety of institutions to identify and develop new opportunities for growth by leveraging a shared expertise in program viability, marketing, qualify and transfer services, outsourced enrollment, and students services. For more information, please visit http://www.knowlura.com.