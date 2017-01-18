Hi-Tech Swiss Machining Inc. has over 35 Years of extensive, dedicated, manufacturing experience. They have delivered world-class Precision Swiss Screw Machine products to manufacturers worldwide with efficiency, quality and value – and are proven in global OEM applications.

Due to company’s restructuring, Hi-Tech Swiss Machining is shutting down their Facility in Vista, California, and Machinery Network Auctions Inc. will be holding an on-site and on-line auction for this Late Model CNC Swiss Precision Contract Manufacturing Facility.

The auction will be held on February 7, 2017 at 11am PST and the assets will be made available for at: 2410 La Mirada Dr., Vista, CA 92081 on February 6, 2017. There will be an on-site inspection, at that same location, on February 6th from 8am to 3pm PST. The auction will feature CNC Swiss Automatics and Turning Centers (Star CNC Swiss Lathes with Fanuc Control, Citizen CNC Multi Axis Lathes), Tool Room & Production Support (Levin, Hardinge, Agathon, Supermax, etc.), Inspection / Metrology and more (MNA Details).

Since 1987 Machinery Network Auctions has been an active auction partner with almost all of the nationally renowned auctioneers in the USA, Canada and Mexico. With combined 89 years of experience and over 1000 machinery auctions and transactions to their credit, Machinery Network Auctions is your premiere source for industrial machinery auctions and the company is uniquely qualified to offer its clients a wide array of auction and liquidation services. Gary Treisman, the President/CEO, and his team have managed, appraised and sold over $1 Billion worth of machinery and related industrial assets.

For further information or queries about how to register for this auction, visit our website at http://www.machinerynetworkauctions.com or contact us Toll Free (888) 998-4400, Fax (818) 788-2470 or via email: info(at)machinerynetworkauctions(dot)com.