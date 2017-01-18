Hood College Hosts Graduate Women in Science Chapter Launch

An international organization dedicated to empowering women in science will launch a local chapter Jan. 23.

Graduate Women in Science (GWIS) will launch the Greater Maryland chapter at 6 p.m. in the Whitaker Campus Center Commons at Hood College. The event will begin with an informal mixer followed by a lecture by Col. Andrea Stahl, deputy commander of United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick. Afterward, there will be a business meeting to discuss upcoming events for this new chapter.

According to the GWIS website, the organization’s mission is to build a global community to inspire, support, recognize and empower women in science. The organization strives to build a powerful international network of women scientists, mentor the leaders of today so that they can inspire the leaders of tomorrow and empower women scientists to excel in their careers. There are 25 GWIS chapters across the country.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about GWIS, visit http://www.gwis.org. For more information about the launch event, contact April Boulton, co-founding member of the new chapter, at 301-696-3600 or boulton(at)hood(dot)edu.