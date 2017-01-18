alliantRX This partnership with Return Solutions keeps alive our promise to do more for our members.

alliantRx announced today that it has entered into a preferred vendor partnership with Return Solutions, a pharmaceutical reverse distributor providing services to retail and hospital pharmacies throughout the United States.

Return Solutions focuses on simplifying the process of returning or disposing of prescription and over-the-counter merchandise. This preferred vendor partnership will offer members a simple, efficient, and cost effective service that will save alliantRx members significant time and financial resources.

“This partnership with Return Solutions keeps alive our promise to do more for our members. We’re confident the services provided by Return Solutions will result in the most effective, efficient, and cost and time saving benefits possible for the return or disposal of prescription and over-the-counter merchandise,” said Gerry Crocker, President of alliantRx.

The Preferred Vendor Partnership rolled out in the Summer of 2016, and existing members are already enjoying the benefits of this partnership. Pharmacies interested in joining alliantRx’s retail chain buying group can easily participate in the savings by calling 1-856-517-3529 or by visiting our website’s “Become a Member” page at: http://www.alliantrx.com/become-a-member.

###

About alliantRx

alliantRx is one of the fastest growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, alliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, alliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, which utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. alliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

To learn more about alliantRx, visit http://www.alliantrx.com.

About Return Solutions

Founded in 1992, Return Solutions is a pharmaceutical reverse distributor providing services to retail and hospital pharmacies throughout the United States. Focused on making the process of returning or disposing of prescription and over-the-counter merchandise simple, efficient, and cost effective, Return Solutions learns what their customers want (and need) in the reverse distribution process. Through developing new ideas and programs such as OneCheck Select, CrediTrak, and online return authorizations, they continue to remain at the forefront of their industry. Return Solutions has the highest employee retention rate in the industry, and their employees are required to attend continuing education seminars at least three times a year. This ensures top level performance from their team and the cultivation of up-to-date knowledge of the reverse distribution industry. Return Solutions is headquarted in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information, go to http://www.drugreturns.com.