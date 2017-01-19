Disposable Paper Spoons Save Space and Stay Rigid During Sampling

Paper Spoon Stands Up to Powders, Gels and Semi Solids for Sampling in Labs and Testing Facilities EcoTensil spoons save space! They lay flat when stored and, in one simple step, fold into a functional spoon for sampling and retrieving materials.

EcoTensil® Disposable Paper Sampling Spoons by Bel-Art® – SP Scienceware® are made of a coated paperboard that stands up to powders, gels, and semi solids.

“EcoTensil spoons lay flat when stored and, in one simple step, fold into a functional spoon for sampling and retrieving materials, making them a great, space-saving addition to any laboratory or testing facility,” according to Ed Murphy, product manager for Bel-Art – SP Scienceware. “They also use 50-90% less material than comparable volume plastic spoons. They are compostable and recyclable, helping laboratories go green in 2017.”

EcoTensil Spoons can be used as weigh boats, saving time and money by eliminating the need for glassine sheets.

EcoTensil Disposable Paper Sampling Spoons, catalog no. H36740-1030, have a suggested list price of $25.20 for a pack of 416 spoons. Free samples can be obtained by visiting http://www.belart.com/EcoTensilSample.

To see the Scienceware EcoTensil Disposable Paper Sampling Spoons in action, go to http://www.belart.com/EcoTensilVideo.

For more information on the EcoTensil Disposable Paper Sampling Spoons or the complete line of laboratory offerings from Bel-Art – SP Scienceware, call 1-800-423-5278, email info@belart.com or visit http://www.belart.com. To download catalogs from any of the SP Scienceware brands (Bel-Art, H-B Instrument or Wilmad-LabGlass), visit http://www.belart.com/catalogs.

Research, industrial and healthcare professionals rely on SP Scienceware for their sample handling needs. Sold worldwide, Bel-Art and H-B Instrument brand laboratory supplies include over 5,000 items from safety wash bottles to fume hoods, thermometers, racks, desiccators, hydrometers, ice buckets, scoops and spoons. Custom calibration services, plastic molding, specialty coatings and wire manufacturing are also available. Wilmad-LabGlass brand laboratory glassware complements Bel-Art and H-B Instrument with over 7000 items including NMR and EPR consumables and specialty glassware, as well as custom fabrication for individual glassware, glass repair services and OEM glass parts.

SP Scienceware is a division of Warminster, PA based SP Industries which also include SP Scientific laboratory, thermal management, and pharmaceutical production equipment and SP Ableware aids for daily living.

